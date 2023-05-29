Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Trading Up 2.2 %

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

