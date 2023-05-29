BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

