BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $329.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

