Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.554 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
