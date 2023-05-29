Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

