Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $211.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

