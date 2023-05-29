Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $672.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.64 and its 200 day moving average is $696.21. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

