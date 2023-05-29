BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $110.12 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.26.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

