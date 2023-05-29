Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $313.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

