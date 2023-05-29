Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 billion-$89.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.10 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

