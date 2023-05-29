Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 969,483 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 969,483 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.1 %

AEO stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

