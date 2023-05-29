Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.76 million. Globant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.71- EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

About Globant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

