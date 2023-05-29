Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,903 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fortive by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,729,000 after acquiring an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after acquiring an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

