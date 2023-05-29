Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 660 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.78 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

