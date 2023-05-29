General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after buying an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 435,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

