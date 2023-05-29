Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total value of $1,828,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $307.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.90 and a 200-day moving average of $300.92. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $202.00 and a one year high of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

