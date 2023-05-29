MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

