Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.71- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Globant also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.33- EPS.

Globant Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

