Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.03 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

