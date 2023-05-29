Bank of America Corp DE Has $499.43 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.22% of Packaging Co. of America worth $499,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $127.20 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

