Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,605,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

