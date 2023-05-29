Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,218,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,974,000 after acquiring an additional 192,028 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in CoStar Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

