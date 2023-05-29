Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.26% of Cummins worth $432,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $212.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.