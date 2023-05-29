Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,258 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.01% of Johnson Controls International worth $445,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 179,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $61.88 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.