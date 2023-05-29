Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.09% of Genuine Parts worth $510,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $157.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

