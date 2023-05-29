Amalgamated Bank Purchases 62 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Repligen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

