Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,638 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

