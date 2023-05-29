SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

