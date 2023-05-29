Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.23 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

