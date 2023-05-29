Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,182 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $215.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

