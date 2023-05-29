Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,896. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $128.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

