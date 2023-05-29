Amalgamated Bank Buys 7,991 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,353 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,467 shares of company stock valued at $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

