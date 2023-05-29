Amalgamated Bank Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

