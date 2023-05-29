Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

