Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.