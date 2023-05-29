Amalgamated Bank Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,263,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,058,107 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

