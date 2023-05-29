Amalgamated Bank Purchases 36,662 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.84 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

