Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of NNN REIT worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

