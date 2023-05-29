Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $215.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

