Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

