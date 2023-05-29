Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,601,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,643,000 after acquiring an additional 503,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

