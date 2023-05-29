Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after acquiring an additional 158,646 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

