Sei Investments Co. Has $25.40 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNG opened at $138.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

