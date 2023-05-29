Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.