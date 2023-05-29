Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.14% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 140,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,797. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $928.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

