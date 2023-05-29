Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.