UNIUM (UNM) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for about $39.70 or 0.00142336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and approximately $30,513.24 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 39.30036516 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,417.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

