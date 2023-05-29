Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,806,667 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $558,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,796,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

