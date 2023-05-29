Belrium (BEL) Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.62 or 0.00009380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $1,299.77 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003123 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

