Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 586 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

